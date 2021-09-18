Five killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], September 18 (ANI): At least five people died in a road accident near Reengus on National Highway 52 in Sikar district on Saturday.



According to Sikar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ratan Lal statement, the incident took place after the car fell from the culvert near Thikaria on NH 52.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister expressed his anguish over the loss of lives in a road accident.

"5 people died in a road accident near Thikaria on NH 52 in Ringas area of Sikar. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength in this very difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing the injured person a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Governor Kalraj Mishra also condoled the deaths and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. "He prayed to God to give peace to the soul of the departed and to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss," he said. (ANI)

