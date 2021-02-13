  1. Sify.com
  4. Five killed, two injured in firing at wrestling centre in Rohtak

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 13th, 2021, 05:56:01hrs
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI)

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Five people were killed and two others received injuries in a firing incident at a wrestling centre in Haryana's Rohtak district on Friday evening, according to the police.

The firing took place at the wrestling centre which is adjacent to a private college.
According to police, the firing took place due to an old rivalry.
The Police reached the spot after getting information and took the injured to a nearby hospital. Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.
Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)


