Five-member SAD delegation to visit UP's Lakhimpur Kheri today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 7 (ANI): A five-member delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has left from Chandigarh for Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday to meet kin of the victims of October 3's incident which claimed eight lives.



"A high-level delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri today to meet the families of farmers who were brutally murdered while protesting peacefully against the three farm laws," a statement issued by the party today read.

The delegation includes Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur, and Bikram Singh Majithia, the release informed.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said the delegation will also meet Uttar Pradesh government representatives and impress upon them to arrest the perpetrators of this ghastly act immediately.

"The SAD is very clear. All those responsible for this massacre should be put behind bars immediately, however high they may be," he added.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

