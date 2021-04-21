Five month pregnant DSP urges people to follow lockdown guidelines

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): In a bid to ensure that people follow COVID-19 lockdown measures in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a five month pregnant DSP, Shilpa Sahu came out on road to create awareness among the people to follow guidelines issued by the State government in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. With an aim to control the spread, a lockdown has been imposed in Dantewada district. We are on the roads to ensure people follow the protocols," the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said on Tuesday.

She further urged people not to come out of their houses and protect themselves from the deadly virus.

"We are outside to ensure the safety of people. We urge them to stay inside and not venture outside without any valid reason. If we are on the streets for the sake of your (people) safety, you should also be at home for your safety," she said.

Shilpa Sahu, who is posted in Maoist affected Dantewada of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division was seen asking a man, who was on his bike with family, the reason behind the family venturing outside.

This comes amid the lockdown across the state. There has been a significant increase in fresh COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country. The state reported 13,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,815 discharges, and 165 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. So far, 6,083 people have lost their lives to the disease in the state while the number of active cases currently stands at 1,29,000.

The COVID-19 situation in India has been worsening amid the second wave of coronavirus . For the past four days, the country has been reporting over two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis. (ANI)