Five Myanmar women detained with 3 lakh US dollar at Gaya airport

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Five women from Myanmar were detained with 3 lakh US dollars at Gaya airport on Sunday, police said.

The Customs department has caught the women with illegal currency at the airport's checking point.

These women were scheduled to leave for Myanmar in an international flight with 3 lakh US dollar, said Customs Commissioner LT Bhutia.



The foreign nationals were interrogated as to where did they get money, as well as, their local connections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

