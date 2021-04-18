Five Odisha labourers killed, 15 injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Five people were killed and 15 others injured after a lorry carrying 30 labourers from Odisha turned turtle after colliding with a car in Hyderabad's Shamshabad on Sunday.



Shamshabad's Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ashok Kumar Goud, speaking to ANI over the phone, said all the labourers were from Odisha and were travelling from Shamshabad to Kacharam.

"Five people have lost their lives in the accident and 15 people have been injured," the police officer added.

The workers were working at a brick kiln and had come to Shamshabad to buy vegetables.

No cases were registered till the time of the conversation. (ANI)

