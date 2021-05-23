Five of a family murdered in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, May 23 (IANS) Five members of a family, including three children were murdered over a family dispute in Ayodhya.

The incident took place late on Saturday night under Inayat Nagar police circle.

According to reports, Pawan, the nephew of the couple had a long-standing property dispute with his uncle Ramesh, 35. The nephew lived in the same house as the deceased couple.