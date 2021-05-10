Five people injured in stabbing attack in Southern New Zealand

Dunedin [New Zealand], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Five people, including the suspected offender, were injured in a stabbing attack in New Zealand's city of Dunedin on the South Island's southeast coast, the national police said on Monday.



The incident took place in a Dunedin supermarket earlier in the day. Two people among those injured were reportedly the supermarket's employees. Three victims are in critical condition and will undergo surgery later on Monday, police told reporters.

"Upon arrival, Police located four people with serious stab-related injuries. We also located a man, who had been detained by members of the public, that we believe is allegedly responsible for this incident," the police said in a statement without revealing their identity, adding that the alleged offender was also hospitalized with injuries. (ANI/Sputnik)

