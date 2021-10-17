Five people killed in Colombia's Northwestern Antioquia: Governor

Bogota [Colombia], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Three Venezuelan citizens and two Colombian citizens were killed in Colombia's northwestern department of Antioquia, governor Anibal Gaviria Correa said on Sunday.



"In the last hours, multiple homicides took place in [the town of] Betania. At least five people -- three Venezuelans and two Colombians -- were killed," the official tweeted.

The governor added that a meeting of the Extraordinary Security Council chaired by the local security secretary, Jorge Castano would be convened.

In 2020, the UN Human Rights Office in Colombia has registered 66 massacres in 18 departments of the country, where 255 people have been killed. The authority has also received information on the killing of 120 human rights defenders. (ANI/Sputnik)

