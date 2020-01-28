Five people under observation for coronavirus in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Five people have been kept under observation at an isolation ward in the hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur in Kerala for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus.

In Thiruvananthapuram-- one person has been kept under observation, in Ernakulam-- three people have been kept in the isolation for possible exposure to novel coronavirus and in Thrissur-- one person.



In the wake of the virus outbreak, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened till Monday.

The virus for which there is no effective vaccine was reported on January 16 in Japan, the first case outside China and its territories.

The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday.

Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)

In the wake of the virus outbreak, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened till Monday.The virus for which there is no effective vaccine was reported on January 16 in Japan, the first case outside China and its territories.The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday.Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)