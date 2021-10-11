Five posing as customer care staff of bank held for cheating

According to the official, a man had registered a complaint with the cyber cell of the Delhi police against unknown persons for cheating him of Rs 90,157.

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Delhi police have arrested five persons for cheating people by impersonating as customer care staff of a bank, an official said here on Monday.

The complainant stated that his bank credit card was not working hence he requested help from the bank through social media posts on his bank's customer care site through the Twitter handle. On the same day, he received a call from a toll-free number 18604195555. The caller stated that he is calling regarding his bank credit card service. The complainant followed the instructions given by the caller following which the said amount was fraudulently deducted from his credit card.

Based on his complaint, the police constituted a team from the Cyber Cell Shahdara district which caught the entire gang including the account holder, SIM provider, middleman, ATM card operator, and the caller.

The accused were identified as Anish Khan, a resident of Bulandshahr, UP, Sahil from Noida, Vikas Kumar and Sandeep Kumar Singh, both residents of Sangam Vihar, Delhi and Harish Tiwari, resident of Dakshinpuri, Delhi.

The police said that the gang used to call on the mobile number used while lodging the complaint with the bank on social media. After taking details from the social media, the gang members used to make a spoof call by using a mobile application by which they were able to display a toll-free number of the bank on the mobile screen of the victim.

Thereafter, the gang used to transfer the cheated amount by using the details of the victim's credit card onto the website "housing.com" and from there they used to credit the amount to their accounts.

The police have recovered one laptop, seven mobile phones, five ATM cards, and one passbook from the gang's possession.

