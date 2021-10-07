Five-story apartment collapses in Bengaluru, FIR lodged against owner

The families who lived in the apartment managed to escape as soon as they got the first indication.

Fortunately, no one is injured in the incident, which was the fourth such case in Bengaluru in the last 15 days.

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) A five-story residential apartment collapsed at the Doctor's Layout in Kasturinagar here on Thursday, causing panic among the public.

The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta, said after visiting the spot that the BBMP has lodged an FIR against the owner of the building.

"The police are questioning the owner," he added.

Gupta also said that action will be taken against BBMP officials for letting the owner build the apartment violating all norms, adding that the matter will be taken up with the police.

"The permission for the collapsed building was obtained from the BBMP in 2012-13. The owner obtained the site under a special scheme and constructed ground plus two floors. Later, the owner built an additional floor and work was going on to build a penthouse. We are obtaining information in this regard," he said.

There were eight flats in the apartment. The project was a joint venture of Ayesha Baig and Asif Ibrahim. Presently, Ayesha Baig owned four flats. Three families lived in the building.

"I have spoken to the three families who came out after getting the first indication, and they are safe now," Gupta said.

The demolition work will be completed by Friday, for which the buildings located on either side have been vacated.

It is reported that without obtaining occupational certificate (OC), the owners got water and power connections and even sold the flats.

--IANS

mka/arm