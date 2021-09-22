Five thrill-seeking Delhi tourists marooned mid-river rescued

Panaji, Sep 22 (IANS) Five tourists from Delhi had a narrow escape after their vehicle got stuck in a river near the picturesque Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The incident occured after the tourists decided to drive their jeep to the waterfall, but it got caught midstream in the Dudhsagar river, which has swollen due to the monsoons, said the statement by private lifeguard agency, Drishti, appointed by the state government.