Five who used bikes to snatch mobiles arrested in Delhi

Police said the gang is involved in more than 50 cases of snatching in a short span of time. Two bikes, eleven mobiles and one country made pistol along with a knife has been recovered from them. Seven cases has been worked out with their arrest.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Delhi police has arrested five snatchers who were infamous for randomly striking and fleeing with mobile phones on their high end bikes in Delhi. The gang was arrested from Rajouri Garden in West Delhi.

The Delhi police scanned footage from 60 cameras to zero in on a person who snatched the mobile of a passerby near Tagore Garden metro station. The snatcher was identified as Pradeep, a resident of Paharganj. During enquiry it emerged that he belongs to the infamous "NS Paharganj Gang" who always used these particular motorcycles for snatching mobile phones. Later on the three other members of this gang were identified as Avinash, Jumman and Karan and subsequently arrested. A receiver of snatched mobiles identified as Punit was also identified.

"During the arrest, one country made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from accused Avinash while one knife was recovered from accused Karan. During the interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they all belong to the notorious NS Paharganj Gang who snatched mobile phones on NS bikes so they are known as the NS gang," said Urvija Goel, DCP West Delhi.

They used to sell the snatched mobile phones to receiver Punit, also a resident of Paharganj. He has also been arrested.

--IANS

