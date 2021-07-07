Five-year-old girl killed in UP to find hidden treasure

Banda (UP), July 7 (IANS) A woman and her daughter allegedly hacked their neighbour's five-year-old daughter to death, as part of an occult ritual sacrifice in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The two women undertook this ghastly practice to discover buried treasure.

The incident came to light on Tuesday in Chamraudi village under Kotwali police station when the police was informed of the missing girl and they questioned the minor son of the accused who lives in the victim's neighbourhood.