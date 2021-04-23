Fix oxygen price in the national capital: BJP to Delhi Govt

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvidn Kejriwal, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said oxygen is available in prominent industrial zones but its rates differ across the city and keep changing every hour.

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The BJP on Friday demanded the Delhi government should fix oxygen prices in the national capital as patients are forced to buy it at exorbitant rates.

"Families of Covid patients are being forced to run around the city to procure oxygen both in small hospitals or in home isolation. Oxygen is available in the city at prominent industrial zones like Badarpur, Okhla, Mayapuri, Lawrence Road, Shahdara, Palam, Punjabi Bagh and in Old Delhi but strangely its rates differ across the city and keep changing every hour," Kapoor wrote.

Kapoor pointed out that a six liter oxygen cylinder gets refilled for Rs 400 to Rs 900 in different parts of the city.

"This price is exorbitantly high and ideally should be around Rs 150 for a six liter refill. I agree no Government can overnight produce or increase supply of oxygen to meet sudden spurt in demand for Covid patients but it can surely stop the loot. I therefore demand that please rise to the moment and fix rates of oxygen for sale in Delhi," Kapoor said.

--IANS

ssb/