Flash floods claim woman's life, injure child in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Intense rains accompanied by windstorms have battered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, triggering flash floods in the region which resulted in the death of women.



"A woman was killed and a child was injured as the roofs of two houses collapsed in the Galyat area of Abottabad district, in Hazara division," Galyat DSP Jamilur Rehman told Dawn.

He said the incident took place at midnight and the injured child was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Abottabad district's Ayub Teaching Hospital was inundated due to heavy rain.

In the Shangla district, at least three houses, a hotel, a water mill and four cars were destroyed due to landslides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamidur Rehman said.

"So far, we have received information that a landslide in the Bely Baba area has completely destroyed a hotel, three houses, four cars and a water mill," the official said, adding that he had instructed revenue staff to visit the field and collect further information about losses caused by rains and floods.

The DC said several link roads, including the Bhisham-Swat road, had been blocked for traffic due to landslides and clearance work on the affected roads would be started after the rain stopped.

On Sunday and Monday, flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains killed four people, including two minor girls, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared Charssada, Dera Ismail Khan, Shangla, Upper Dir, Nowshera, Swat and Upper and Lower Chitral as high-risk districts during the ongoing monsoon spell. (ANI)