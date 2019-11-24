Flight service commences between Mandalay and Imphal

Imphal (Manipur), Nov 24 (ANI): Myanmar's private carrier Air KBZ commenced its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday, giving a major boost to the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.



The inaugural flight from Mandalay arrived at Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Saturday and was received by state's Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Revenue Minister Karam Shyam Singh, Health Minister Jayantakumar Singh, and Chief Secretary Suresh J Babu.

The flight services would be operated twice a week and have been initiated ahead of the Manipur Sangai Festival, which will kick off today.

Speaking to media, Radheshyam said that the Manipur government is in touch with the Civil Aviation Ministry to initiate regular flight service between Imphal and Mandalay.

A return flight to Mandalay carrying 48 passengers, including five officials, departed from the Imphal airport shortly afterwards. (ANI)