Flipkart launches Shopsy app to help local entrepreneurs

Shopsy will offer 15 crore products across fashion, beauty, mobiles, home and more for individual entrepreneurs.

Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) Flipkart on Thursday launched Shopsy app that will provide opportunities to enterprising Indians to start their own online business with no upfront investment.

With Shopsy, Flipkart aims to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023

"Now, anyone from anywhere can start their online business with zero investment. In addition, we are opening up Flipkart's years of e-commerce expertise for Indian entrepreneurs," said Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President, Growth and Monetization, Flipkart.

"Entrepreneurs now will utilise Flipkart's catalog, established delivery networks, and infrastructure to bring reliability and speed. These benefits will help them enhance the end consumers' experience, which in turn help them grow their business," he said in a statement.

Users can simply register on the Shopsy app using their phone numbers and begin their online entrepreneurial journey.

These users can share catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions.

The commission percentage will vary depending on the category of products being ordered, said Flipkart.

"Budding entrepreneurs can now set up their business as long as they have access to a network of people that trust them, without the hassle of investment, inventory or logistics management," the company said.

—IANS

