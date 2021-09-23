Flood alert issued in five TN districts

Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Flood alert was issued in five Tamil Nadu districts -- Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore -- after the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project Dam almost reached its full capacity of 52 feet.

Public Works Department officials said that the water level in the dam stood at 51.20 feet on Thursday against its full capacity of 52 feet.