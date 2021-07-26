Flood-hit Henan braces for new round of downpour

Beijing, July 26 (IANS) A new spell of heavy rain is expected to lash China's flood-ravaged province of Henan from Monday to Thursday, according to forecasts.

So far, torrential rain has caused 63 deaths and affected millions of people in the province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cities of Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang are likely to witness heavy downpours, intensifying the local flood control situation, said the Henan provincial meteorological observatory.