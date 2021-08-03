Flood relief: Maha approves Rs 11,500 cr aid package

The decision was taken at a crucial cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and ministers of the three allies -- Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, said Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the much-anticipated relief package of Rs 11,500 crore for emergency relief, repairs and longterm rehabilitation measures for the victims of the recent devastating floods which hit 9 districts last month.

As an immediate measure, the government will provide Rs 10,000 for all affected families, Rs 1.50-lakh for those who have lost their houses completely, he said.

Besides, the government will extend Rs 50,000 to all shopkeepers who have suffered damage, and streetside vendors will be given aid of Rs 10,000 for losses, said Wadettiwar.

Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that around 4 lakh hectares agriculture lands have been completely ravaged in the flood and 20 per cent of the balance work of recording panchnamas is still underway.

However, all the affected people will be provided sufficient aid to help them rebuild their lives and he urged the Centre to come forward and help the state grappling with the huge crisis.

--IANS

qn/skp/