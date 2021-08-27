Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.33 lakh people hit

Guwahati, Aug 27 (IANS) Over 1.33 lakh people, including more than 39,000 children, were affected in 11 Assam districts as the flood situation deteriorated on Friday with over 7,584 hectares crop areas having been inundated, officials said.

According to the official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the worst affected five districts are Bongaigaon (63,891 people affected), Dhemaji (31,500), Majuli (13,239), Dibrugarh (10,697) and Chirang (10,634).