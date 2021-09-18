Floods inundate hundreds of houses in Indonesia

"The floods occurred due to heavy rainfalls that caused Paguyuman river located in the area to overflow," an official at the national disaster management agency BNPB, Abdul Muhari, said.

Jakarta, Sep 18 (IANS) Floods inundated hundreds of houses in Indonesia's Gorontalo province, affecting 929 people in three villages.

The BNPB's Gorontalo office has so far reported no casualties and injuries in the flooding, reports Xinhua news agency.

It has sent a fast response team to handle the emergency situation and evacuation process there.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast that the rainy season in Gorontalo will last from this month to November this year.

BNPB data showed that between 2015 and 2020, there were 20 major floods hitting Gorontalo province, leading to four confirmed deaths.

--IANS

ksk/