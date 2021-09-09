Floods wreak havoc in Indonesia, thousands affected

Jakarta, Sep 9 (IANS) Floods have submerged 15,439 houses and affected 25,443 people in 13 sub-districts of Katingan district in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, the country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said.

"The rains that have fallen since the last few days have caused the Katingan and Samba rivers to overflow," Xinhua news agency quoted BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari as saying on Wednesday.