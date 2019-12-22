Fly tricolour to send message to BJP against the 'black law': Owaisi on CAA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged people who are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to fly the tricolour outside their houses to send across a message to the BJP on the "black law".

"Whoever is against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) should fly tricolour outside their homes. This will send a message to the BJP that they have made a wrong and 'black' law," Owaisi said while addressing a rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad.



People gathered at Owaisi's rally also read the Preamble of the Constitution.

Owaisi also urged people to maintain peace and hold non-violent protests against the Act.

"This fight is not just of Muslims, even Dalits, SCs and STs are there... How am I a traitor? I am an Indian by choice and birth," he said.

He further asked people to hold a 'Save Constitution Day'.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

