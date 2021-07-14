Flying object repulsed by BSF in J&K's Arnia sector

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired and repulsed a flying object along the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

"On intervening night of 13/14th July, a blinking red light was observed by own troops in Arnia sector at about 9.52 p.m. at height of 200 metres on own side," the BSF said.