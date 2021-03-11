Flyovers closed in Hyderabad in view of 'Shab-e-Meraj'

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Hyderabad police on Thursday night closed almost all flyovers of the city in view of 'Shab-e-Meraj' or the holy night.

Except Greenland's Flyover, PVNR Express way and Langar house Flyover, all other flyovers were closed for vehicular traffic.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said in order to relieve traffic congestion, to maintain smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety, flyovers will remain closed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.