FM Sitharaman to read out 2021-22 budget from tab

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget from a tab from which she will read out the Union Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

New Delhi : All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

We hope the tab will be symbolic of a new deal in the Budget and not just another lackluster one.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

Ahead of her third budget presentation, the FM and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation.

Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

This year, the Union budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

Sitharaman had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of budget documents for MPs and the general public.

The app facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as budget), Demand for Grants, and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.