FM visits 100-bed COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru

The hospital was raised from the ground up in less than 20 days. Of the 100 oxygen beds, 10 beds are dedicated for ICU services and 20 beds for the High Dependency Units (HDU) ward. The hospital will also have triage, donning and doffing, pharmacy, laboratory, rest areas, nurse stations and meeting rooms for medical staff.

"It is commendable that industries and NGOs have collaborated with the government in our fight against the Covid battle. Thank you to Boeing India, SELCO Foundation and Doctors for You (DFY) for building an oxygenated super-speciality Covid care facility at Karnataka State Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) campus in Yelahanka," Sitharaman said.

The facility has been been jointly funded by Boeing India and SELCO Foundation, while Doctors for You (DFY) provide the necessary staff and care, and KPCL has provided the land for setting up the hospital.

The DFY team will comprise specialist and generalist doctors, paramedics, and facility management staff. Boeing's funding will also provide medical equipment, including CT scanners, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, flow meters, and ambulances to the hospital.

The event was attended by Dr Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka.

