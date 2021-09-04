Focus on 60+, administer 2nd dose to eligible persons: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Centre has asked the states to quickly saturate the first dose coverage among the 18+ population. In a review meeting with the northeast and hill states on Saturday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the states to saturate the 18+ age group with the 1st dose and focus on the 60+ age group and administer the 2nd dose to those eligible.

He pointed out that the states should focus on the 60+ age group as the coverage of both the doses in this category is unsatisfactory in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The vulnerability of this age group to Covid makes this exercise of prime importance.

He suggested that the states must earmark doses and days and target the completion of the exercise for these beneficiaries.

Bhushan also discussed the details of the states and UT's balance stock of 0.5 ml syringes, vaccination coverage among special groups (Transgender Persons, Persons with Disabilities, PWI and Prisoners), Covid vaccination coverage among women particularly pregnant and lactating.

The Centre asked the states to closely monitor the stock from State Vaccine Stores to Cold Chain Point, check rational distribution and restrict vaccine wastage to below 2%. They should update data on eVIN on a daily basis, check supply of other denomination syringes as per availability (0.5 ml/1ml/2 ml/3ml Auto Disable/Re-use Prevention Syringes/Disposable) for Covid vaccination.

Meanwhile, India continues to report a higher number of daily Covid cases. A total of 42,618 new Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 3,29,45,907. In the same duration, 330 deaths were reported across the country.

--IANS

avr/bg