Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav to be produced before special CBI court tomorrow

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will be produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court tomorrow in connection with a fodder scam case.

He is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).



The RJD supremo was sentenced last year to seven years imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case.

He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was the undivided state's chief minister. (ANI)

