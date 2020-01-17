Fog in Punjab, Haryana reduces visibility to 50m

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (IANS) Large parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday remained under very dense fog cover with visibility less than 50 metres in many places impacting air, train and road traffic and throwing normal life out of gear.

The minimum temperatures settled below normal at several places in the region. The Met forecast mild rain and foggy conditions will continue in both the states till Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog was likely at many places for the next few days.

In the plains of Punjab and Haryana, Bathinda was the coldest place with a low of 1.2 degree Celsius. Sirsa in Haryana reeled under a low of 2.4 degree Celsius, while Hisar, Karnal and Bhiwani settled at a low of 5.1 degrees, 10 degrees and 6.3 degree Celsius, respectively. Karnal received 3.2 mm rain. In neighbouring Punjab, Ludhiana, Adampur and Patiala had a low of 8.9 degrees, 10.7 degrees and 8.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature in the holy city of Amritsar settled at 4.7 degrees. Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius with mild rain. vg/in