Foldable iPhone to offer support for Apple pencil: Report

According to research firm Equal Ocean, the upcoming foldable iPhone will arrive with Apple Pencil support. It also predicts that the device will arrive with a clamshell design that will feature a foldable OLED display that would be between 7.3 and 7.6-inches in size.

Although the Cupertino-tech giant has not officially announced that it will be launching a foldable smartphone this year.

The tech giant has supposedly developed two prototypes, the clamshell, and the book-like shape.

The upcoming foldable iPhone with Galaxy Z Flip-like design will also be more affordable than the competing rivals in the same market.

The work is still in its early stage, and the company is reportedly testing the shell of a clamshell-like iPhone at a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China.

Apple is also in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and iPhone maker has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.

A report has claimed that the company might also discontinue the iPad Mini after the launch of its foldable iPhones.

