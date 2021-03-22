Folk songs, drum beats ahead of Holi at Ghazipur border

Ghazipur, March 22 (IANS) As the protests against the Union farm laws continue, preparations for the upcoming festival of Holi are in full swing at various borders in the national Capital. Farmers from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh are slowly gathering at the Ghazipur border singing songs ahead of Holi on March 29.

On this year's Holi, one will get to hear the beating of 'dhol' (drums) at the protest sites and singing of folk songs.

Riding in dozens of tractors from Bhatona village in Bulandshahr district, farmers are slowly gathering at the protest site and are celebrating by playing popular song numbers.

According to a farmer who travelled to the border from Bulandshahr, Holi is celebrated all over the country but the Holi celebrations of Bulandshahr are famous. Holi is celebrated here in traditional style.

During this year's Holi, drum beats will be heard along with the chanting of shlokas (recitation of prayers to God). Farmers believe that chanting mantras drives away all kinds of evil forces.

Holi celebrations begin in the villages a month in advance. Farmers are now leaving their villages and reaching the borders at Delhi to celebrate the festival. The farmers sitting at the protest site have already made it clear that this time Holi would be celebrated at the Delhi borders.

However, as nearly 300 farmers have died during the protest it has been decided that Holi should be played with sand instead of colours and also that there is no anarchy and unruly behaviour.

--IANS

