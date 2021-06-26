Follow Covid norms in anticipation of third wave : Goa Health Minister

"As we anticipate the third wave, I would like to assure the citizens that we have all the medical infrastructure in place to tackle it. However, it still remains our duty to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times. I also urge all the citizens to get themselves vaccinated," Rane said in a social media message.

Panaji, June 26 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday urged the people of the state to get vaccinated, remain vigilant and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour in anticipation of the third wave of the infection.

The Goa government has already increased screening at the Goa-Maharashtra border in wake of several Delta plus Covid variant cases being detected in the neighbouring state.

Sawant on Saturday also visited the Keri border checkpost to take stock of the mechanisms put up by the North Goa district administration to streamline entry of persons into the state.

"Those who test positive are immediately sent to isolation centres. Only people who are Covid negative are allowed to proceed to their destination," Sawant told reporters.

Sawant also said that private labs had also been set up at all borders in order to test people entering the state on the spot.

