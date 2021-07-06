Follow Covid norms while offering namaz, urge K'taka clerics

Khazi Alhaz Twaka Ahmad Musliyar has requested the community members to finish Waju (cleaning with water before namaz) at home before they come for prayers. He also asked people to bring "Musallah" (small carpet used while offering namaz) from home.

Mangaluru, July 6 (IANS) Following the state government's order allowing places of worship to open, Dakshina Kannada district Khazi and Udupi Muslim Federation have urged the community members to follow Covid guidelines while offering prayers in mosques.

Wearing a mask is compulsory and maintaining social distance is a must. Covid guidelines must be followed, he underlined.

Udupi district Muslim Federation also prevailed upon community members to follow suit to fight the Covid pandemic.

The President of the Federation, Ibrahim Saheb Kota underlined the need to maintain social distancing in mosques and compulsory wearing of masks.

"We should cooperate with the district administration, health department and the government in this regard," he stated.

The move to take the lead in the prevention of the spread of Covid by spiritual and community leaders has been welcomed in the otherwise communally sensitive coastal region of the state.

