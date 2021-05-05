Follow Sadhguru's yogic kriya for fitness in Covid times: Goa govt

The circular issued by under secretary GAD Shripad Arlekar also says that the yogic kriya link was originally shared online by the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Panaji, May 5 (IANS) Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's yogic kriya will help government servants to deal with the Covid-19 crisis by strengthening their immune and respiratory systems, a circular issued by the Goa government's General Administration Department has said.

"The aforesaid video is a very powerful Simha Yogic Kriya in the current challenging times of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. This kriya strengthens one's respiratory and immune system and prepares one to deal with the present crisis in a positive manner. It requires only a few minutes of one's time and needs to be done on an empty stomach," the Goa government circular states.

"All officers/staff members (including MTS, staff car drivers, contractual staff, etc) are advised to see the video, practice the kriya and be benefitted. Needless to say, all must follow the instructions in the video carefully, in order to get maximum benefit and help boost their immunity," it adds.

--IANS

maya/bg