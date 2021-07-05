Following minor's rape, Goa CM urges schools to be alert

The rape was revealed after the minor girl was diagnosed as pregnant at a government hospital, following which an FIR was filed on June 27, which led to the arrest of a 19-year-old youth named Arman Khan, a resident of the same town.

Panaji, July 5 (IANS) More than a week after a teenager was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Bicholim town in North Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged all the schools to be alert in order to prevent such crimes.

On Monday, more than 50 persons protested outside the Bicholim police station, demanding the arrest of eight other persons, who were allegedly linked to the rape.

Sawant said he is personally monitoring the investigation into the rape case.

"I am monitoring it at a personal level. Schools should take steps to be alert to prevent such instances. After the FIR was registered, one person was arrested on the same day. All the persons named by the victim will be arrested," Sawant said, adding that there is a need for prompt action in order to deter such crimes in the future.

--IANS

maya/arm