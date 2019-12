Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): As many as 23 people were admitted to a hospital on Thursday after they displayed the symptoms of food poisoning in Kandarpada here.

According to Dr More, Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at Bhagwati Hospital, the incident was reported at 11.29 am at Kandarpada in Dahisar West.

The official stated that all of them are said to be in a stable condition.



Further information in this regard is underway. (ANI)