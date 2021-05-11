Footage emerges of woman being pushed onto Dublin train track

In the report, The Irish Times said that incident took place at the Howth Junction last month.

Dublin, May 11 (IANS) A footage is doing the rounds on social media of a group of youths pushing a woman onto train tracks in the Irish capital city Dublin, triggering widespread calls for bringing the perpetrators to justice, according to a media report.

The woman luckily survived after being pushed by a teenager onto the railway line as she ran to catch a train.

In the video, she can be seen falling underneath the waiting locomotive and onto the tracks below.

Once she falls beneath the train, on-lookers rush over before a rail-worker, eventually pullsingthe woman up and back onto the platform.

The teenagers can be seen casually making an escape, The Irish Times reported.

The video went viral on social media and it was also shared by Jennifer Cassidy, an Irish lecturer at the University of Oxford, who termed the incident as "absolutely disgusting, illegal behaviour".

"This is no world where I want my beautiful young nieces and any other child to grow up in. RT as much as possible as faces can be seen," she tweeted.

Cassidy's tweet was retweeted more than 13,000 times.

While the police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched, no arrests were made yet.

The perpetrators have not been identified.

