Football legend Pele undergoes colon surgery after several days in hospital

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 7th, 2021, 03:25:02hrs
Brazil football legend Pele

Brasilia [Brazil], September 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Three-time Brazilian world football champion Pele said on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove a colon lesion after several days in the hospital.

On August 31, Pele was hospitalized for medical tests at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, which revealed a tumour.
"My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumour was identified during the tests I mentioned last week. Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends," he wrote on Instagram.
The all-time top goal-scorer will turn 81 in October. (ANI/Sputnik)

