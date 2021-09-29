For 3rd day ED summons Shiv Sena leaders, now MP Bhavana Gawali

Gawali was summoned to the ED office on Monday (October 4), a day after her close aide Saeed Khan was arrested in a money-laundering case by the central probe agency.

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned five-time Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal-Washim constituency Bhavana Gawali for probe in an alleged case of financial misappropriation, official sources said here on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive day that the ED has summoned senior Sena leaders for probes in various cases lodged against them.

On Monday, the ED had raided the home of former Union Minister of State for Finance and Sena ex-MP Anandrao V. Adsul and his son Abhijit in connection with allegations of frauds of Rs 900-crore in the City Cooperative Bank Ltd, in which they are the Chairman and Director, respectively.

The next was Transport Minister Anil Parab -- called on Tuesday -- who was grilled for nearly eight hours by the ED sleuths on the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, currently in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On Wednesday, the ED asked Gawali to appear before it in connection with investigations into alleged frauds of several crores of rupees in a trust in which Khan, the MP and her mother are said to be members, and a business firm owned by the Sena leader.

Late in August, the ED had raided some premises linked with Gawali, but she dismissed all allegations claiming no wrongdoings on her part.

Senior party leader Kishore Tiwari, accorded the MoS status, slammed the ED's move for continuously targeting the Shiv Sena leaders on the basis of complaints lodged by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

--IANS

qn/dpb