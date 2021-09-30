For 55 million displaced, status quo 'not an option': UN agency

New York [US], September 30 (ANI): Nationally-owned solutions must be found for more than 55 million people displaced within their own countries, according to a new report.



A report presented to the UN Secretary-General by the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement, on Wednesday, called on Governments, civil society, the international community and the private sector, to step up collective action towards systematic changes to end protracted displacement, UN News reported.

"For several decades, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) around the world has been growing, reaching record highs year after year," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, receiving the Panel's report, Shining a Light on Internal Displacement: A Vision for the Future.

"Humanitarian assistance is vital to help them survive. But more is needed to restore a sense of normalcy and provide solutions," he added.

In a bid to assist the millions trapped in the displacement crisis, the report urges States to take a "development-oriented approach" for citizens and residents, forced from their homes by violence, conflicts, disasters and the impacts of climate change.

A vision for the future acknowledges "a collective failure" to prevent, address and resolve internal displacement, but also identifies opportunities to shift approaches and practices that could end the unnecessary suffering.

"It is in the best interest of Governments to own this issue, because they cannot achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without improving the lives of all IDPs, from displaced women and children to older persons," said Panel Co-Chair, Donald Kaberuka.

The panel called for stronger UN leadership through more consistent actions to deal with the humanitarian, development, peace, disaster and climate factors, that fuel displacement.

And to help nations overcome barriers, the authors also recommended that a Global Fund on Internal Displacement Solutions be established to provide financial and technical support to national plans and strategies.

"Given the current state of conflicts and trajectory of urbanization and climate change, the time to act is now. Maintaining the status quo is not an option," Panel Co-Chair Federica Mogherini said.

Moreover, the UN, donor countries and international financial institutions, have neglected to demonstrate the level of commitment required to overcome this global crisis.

The Panel calls for a development-oriented approach that prioritizes solutions at the local and national level and goes beyond humanitarian assistance. (ANI)

