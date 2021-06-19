For a refreshing summer skin

The product's floral and citrus notes have a relaxing and uplifting effect and helps to tone the skin, hydrate and soothe, minimize the appearance of pores and gives natural glow to the skin.

New Delhi, June 19 (IANSlife) Adding to its existing range of Ayurvedic products, beauty brand Kama Ayurveda has launched a steam-distilled toner 'Pure Neroli Water' that helps tone and smoothen the skin.

How to use it:

* Spritz 2-3 times over cleansed face. This also preps the skin to absorb the moisturizer better.

* Add it to natural face packs.

* Spritz 2-3 times before doing makeup to hydrate and prep skin.

* Spritz on the go to refresh and energize.

* Daily skin routine for all skin types, including sensitive, aging, acne prone or dry skin.

Priced at Rs 345 for 50 ml and Rs 1,195 for 200 ml, the new product will be available across all Kama Ayurveda stores and online at: www.kamaayurveda.com

