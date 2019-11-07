For Alia Bhatt, 'dal-chawal' is the best

<br>"Home-cooked food is the best. I remember whenever my mom would cook pasta for me, I would ask for my dal-chawal. I have always loved and been attached to dal-chawal as a dish," Alia, 26, told IANSlife in a fun interview.

The 'Raazi' actor has recently turned brand ambassador for potato chip brand Lay's, along with beau Ranbir Kapoor, for which they also appeared in their first-ever television commercial. Asked if the two have tried cooking together, Alia said, "Well that's a no".

However, she does open up about her comfort food and go-to health food. "My comfort food is khichdi, french fries and dal-chawal! Honestly, my go-to health food be maintaining a balanced diet of vegetables and carbohydrates. Also, I absolutely love fruits!" How does she stay fit? "I do a combination of routines which include pilates and sometimes, swimming or a badminton session. I believe it's very important to be active physically everyday even when it looks very difficult to manage amidst the busy schedules," she quips. (Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)