For Bangaloreans, all roads lead to Nandi Hills on Sunday

As a result, there was a traffic jam on roads connecting to the Nandi Hills including KempeGowda International Airport Road (KIAL). However, social distancing guidelines were visibly violated as people seemed to focus on enjoyment rather than following Covid guidelines.

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) Nandi Hill station, located on the outskirts of the Bengaluru city, saw mad rush on Sunday as loads of people including love birds, families and friends made a beeline at the entrance of the hill station from early in the morning.

Nandi Hills is about 50 kilometres north of Bengaluru. It attracts a large number of tourists, techies who travel to the hill station in the wee hours to enjoy early morning mist and monsoon clouds. On top of it, they love enjoying the drizzle.

This is the first weekend after lockdown prohibition was lifted after two-and-a-half months; the Chikkaballapura district administration seemed not prepared to handle the mad rush. The appeals of authorities to follow guidelines of wearing masks and social distance fell on deaf ears.

Even the beaches in coastal Karnataka saw huge turnout of people and Covid safety norms were visibly violated causing fears of infection spreading.

--IANS

mka/skp/