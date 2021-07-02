For month's mustard oil, farmers must sell quintal of wheat: Priyanka

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a potshot at the government over the prices of edible oils, saying that a farmer has to sell one quintal of wheat to buy mustard oil for a month.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in charge of Uttar Pradesh said: "How does inflation affect? Price of 1 litre mustard oil is equal to 14 kg wheat of the farmer. A farmer's family has to sell about one quintal of wheat to buy mustard oil for a month. Neither income has increased, nor has there been any savings in agriculture. Common people are burdened due to inflation."