For next Assembly polls, BJP eyeing seats it never won in Raj

There are about 19 such seats and in its recent two-day 'Chintan Baithak' of the state unit, the BJP has decided to put special focus on these seats.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Rajasthan unit of BJP is strengthening its organisation in those seats which the saffron party has never won so far.

A senior party functionary said that the BJP, which was in power in the state for many terms, has never won these seats and so it has decided that special attention will be given to these Assembly constituencies while preparing for the next Assembly polls acheduled in the latter part of 2023.

In the last Assembly polls held in 2018, the BJP had lost power to the Congress. Currently, in the 200-member state Assembly, the Congress has 106 members while the BJP has 71 members. Two seats are vacant.

Another senior party functionary said that a special campaign to strengthen the organisational structure in these 19 Assembly constituencies will be drawn.

"We are working to win these seats in the next state elections. These seats comprise around 10 per cent of the total strength of state Assembly. By winning these constituencies, we will be able to expand our party in a new area which is currently a stronghold of our political rivals," he said.

A party insider claimed that winning these seats will not only increase the party's tally in the Assembly, but also balance any possible loss of existing seats and simultaneously weaken the opposition parties.

It is learnt that the BJP state unit will soon finalise the specific plan for these 19 Assembly constituencies, which also include grooming the local leadership there.

"To win any election, the first criteria is the presence of strong organisational structure on the ground, and secondly, the presence of a strong local leadership. We are finalising plans to address both the issues in these Assembly constituencies," a party leader said.

The BJP leadership believes that there is strong anti-incumbency against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and by winning these seats, the party can win the next Assembly polls by a historic mandate.

