For pollution, climate change, Congress pitches for committee

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress party on Tuesday slammed the central government for air pollution issue and recommended that there should be a committee to look into pollution and climate change.

"When the pollution issue occurs every year in Delhi then why is it that no voice is raised from government and this House over this? Why do people need to knock the doors of the Supreme Court every year over this issue? It is a matter of grave concern," party leader Manish Tewari said in Lok Sabha on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament.



"It is important that today this House gives a message to the nation that this (House), comprising the people whom they chose as their representatives, is sensitive and serious about this issue. It is not only about air pollution; our rivers are also polluted today," Tewari added.

The Congress leader went on to say that that just like there are "standing committees such as Committee on Public Undertakings and Estimates Committee, there should be a committee to look into pollution and climate change."

After days of 'severe' and 'very poor' air quality, Delhi and its nearby areas witnessed a change with AQI improving to the 'poor' category on Tuesday.

According to SAFAR, this relief from toxic air is temporary as the wind speed is going to slow down from November 20. Due to this, the air quality is likely to plunge to the 'severe' category on Thursday (November 21).

Today, the overall air quality of Delhi was recorded at 218, with PM 10 at 155 and PM 2.5 at 67. (ANI)

